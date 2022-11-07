W﻿est Ham should turn their attentions to Europe and "really go after" the Europa Conference League.

T﻿hat's the view of Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards after the Hammers slipped to a late defeat at home by Crystal Palace on Sunday, leaving them just two points above the bottom three.

E﻿dwards, and former West Ham midfielder Kieron Dyer, feel the Hammers have far too much quality to be troubled by relegation but may need to reset their priorities from competing at the top of the table.

"﻿It looked like two mid-table teams, which is what it was," Edwards told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast. "You expect West Ham to do more but one saving grace for them this season will be Europe.

"﻿If you told West Ham fans they could win a trophy and finish 10th or 11th then every single one would take that.

"﻿They might really go after the Conference League and target the cup competitions."

D﻿yer went further, criticising a "disappointing" start to the season and asking for boss David Moyes to let his players off the leash.

"﻿They look a vibrant team, but only when they go behind," he said. "They've got quality players so can go at teams. Moyes has always been pragmatic but with the money they have spent, they don't need to play in a mid-to-low block."

