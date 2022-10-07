'If you want to understand Conte, you'd speak to Ventrone'
- Published
Gian Piero Ventrone's influence on Tottenham and their boss Antonio Conte is obvious and he will be much missed, says Italian football expert James Horncastle.
Ventrone died on Thursday, prompting a flurry of tributes from Spurs' players.
Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Euro Leagues podcast, Horncastle explained: "He is a coaching legend in Italy. He won everything.
"If you want to understand Conte, you would talk to Ventrone. Think about how demanding Conte is with his players. We all saw what Spurs' pre-season in South Korea looked like - those runs, players collapsing to the floor.
"That's what Ventrone put Conte through at Juventus and it informed his mentality of work, work, work and work.
"Ventrone was in the San Marco battalion before he became a coach, basically the Navy Seals in Italy, and he brought about a fitness revolution in Italy.
"You only have to look at Son Heung-min's response on Instagram to the news to see how much he meant."