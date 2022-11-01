Andy Burke, BBC Scotland in Madrid

C﻿eltic fans are travelling from all over Scotland to watch their team take on Real Madrid, but a pair of Dutch friends have made the journey to cheer on the team they've supported for 30 years

"I’ve been a Celtic fan since the early ‘90s," Arnie tells us.

"﻿The village where I live, two Scottish brothers came over there to live and work as welders and they were staunch Rangers fans.

"They got us interested in Scottish football, but when we learned more we were much more attracted to Celtic."

A﻿rnie does not hold out much hope of a Celtic victory in the Bernabeu, a view shared by his friend and countryman Freddie.

"﻿Real Madrid at the moment is one of the best teams in the world," he says.

"We did well in the home game in the first 30 minutes, but then you see Madrid can just go one gear up and we’re nowhere. We have to face it, be realistic about it.

"To be in the city with all the Celts, that’s why we’re here."