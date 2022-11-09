Gossip: Liverpool sale latest
- Published
Dubai International Capital are interested in a move to buy Liverpool, despite failing to finalise a deal in 2007. (Arabian Business), external
Meanwhile, former UFC champion Conor McGregor says he has requested information about buying the Anfield club. (Mail), external
However, British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe's Ineos has ruled itself out of the running to buy the Reds because it no longer sees value in buying a top Premier League team. (Telegraph - subscription required), external
In transfer news, Liverpool have sent scouts to look at Midtjylland's Denmark Under-21 winger Gustav Isaksen, with a view to a January transfer. (Ekstra Bladet, via Express), external
And Reds boss Jurgen Klopp says not signing Son Heung-min when he was Borussia Dortmund manager is "one of the big mistakes in my life". (Star), external
