Erik ten Hag has been named the Premier League manager of the month for February.

The Manchester United manager received the award after his side went unbeaten in the league.

The run included wins against Crystal Palace, Leeds United and Leicester.

There was also a draw in their rearranged home fixture against Leeds United, in which the Dutchman's team came back from two goals down to draw 2-2.

This is the second time this season Ten Hag has won the award after also claiming it in September.

Away from the league, Ten Hag also guided United to their first trophy in six years in February after beating Newcastle in the Carabao Cup final.

Striker Marcus Rashford was named Player of the Month. He scored five Premier League goals in February and seven in all competitions.

"I couldn’t have done it without the rest of the boys and the staff," said Rashford. "Setbacks will happen but as long as we stay focused and stay together we will always see the light at the end of the tunnel."