On Alexander Isak: "Coming back I think he's picked up really quickly. We know there's more to come from him. It will be great to get him and Callum (Wilson) fit together for a sustained period of time."

When asked about the amount of draws his side were picking up, Howe said: "We had this issue earlier in the season and my message to the players was that those draws look better if you win afterwards, they look like good points. It's put us in a position where we're on a long unbeaten run but now we've fallen back into that phase. I think the results following these draws will dictate how it is viewed."

On managing the squad before the Carabao Cup final: "Going full throttle is our only way. You can't play these games in any way less than 100%, especially against the top teams and we are facing them in the next three weeks."

When asked if he thought Liverpool would look to hit his side on the counter-attack, Howe said: "Personally I don't think Liverpool will sit back, I don't think it's in their DNA either. The first goal the other night is a prime example that they still have that athleticism they've always had to run box to box. They're still a very good transitional team."

Howe is not looking for revenge after the late defeat by Liverpool earlier this season: “I wouldn’t say we owe Liverpool one, we owe ourselves to do our best. We shouldn’t need Liverpool for motivation, we should get that from our needs and wants to have a successful season.”