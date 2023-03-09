By Jane Lewis, BBC Scotland

Sead Haksabanovic has described the mentality required to be a Celtic player - and expects the team to improve for their second game in three days against Hearts on Saturday.

Haksabanovic scored Celtic's third goal to put the seal on a 3-1 Premiership victory against the Tynecastle side, who Ange Postecoglou's men face in this weekend's Scottish Cup quarter-finals.

The win maintained Celtic's nine-point lead at the top of the league as Postecoglou's relentless team recorded their eighth straight league victory.

"Every time you put on the Celtic shirt it’s a winning spirit, it’s a responsibility to go out there and give it your all," said the Montenegro forward.

"And we all know we have a lot of quality in the team so the only thing we have to do is to go out there and work hard."

Haksabanovic, the Premiership Player of the Month for November, is expecting a tough cup tie at Tynecastle but has vowed Celtic will produce an improved performance.

"I’ve been there once and there was a good atmosphere so we have to be ready for that," he told BBC Scotland Sport.

"We’ll go through the game we played against Hearts and see what we can do better the next time so we can take that with us to the game on Saturday.

"Hearts, we know they are a good team, so it’s never easy against them."

The 23-year-old was pleased to make an impact and reward Postecoglou's faith in him when he came on at Celtic Park.

"I’m happy to be scoring again. When I got the ball I knew what I wanted to do - I came inside and whipped it into the far corner.

"When you come off the bench you want to show you want to play and make something happen.

"Ange gives you encouragement, he gives you motivation, he shows he has your back and he believes in you and the playing style - I’m loving it, it suits me."