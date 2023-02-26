'I'm worried'; 'We need to stay together'

We asked you for your thoughts following Killie's point against Motherwell.

Here's what you had to say:

Stephen: Yet again, inexplicable substitutions made. Incredible that we withdrew our left back when hanging on to a 1-0 lead. Needless free kick given away by McKenzie for the equaliser. Overall though, the squad is really poor. The two transfer windows have been awful.

John: Same old, same old. No defence, useless midfield and not an attacker to be seen. Going straight back down unless we get a decent manager. McInnes is well by his sell by date.

Jim: We put plenty of effort in but there is something missing. I don't think the pool is strong enoug, putting subs on with minutes to go won't achieve anything. Great crowd today going away home bitterly disappointed again. We could be in a real scrap this year again. But we all need to stay together.

Matt: So poor. We can't get a win against one of our relegation rivals. Even though this was at home we have still got to improve our record away from Rugby Park. We need to start picking up points against better teams to have a chance of not being in the play-off come the end of the season. Ross County battered Dundee United earlier... I'm worried.