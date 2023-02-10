Sutton's predictions: Crystal Palace v Brighton

Sutton's prediction: 1-1

I love Brighton and what they are doing - not just their results, but also the freedom they are playing with. They are brave on the ball and they always create chances.

In contrast, Crystal Palace are not on a great run at all, with only one win in their past eight league games.

The Eagles are stubborn though and I have a feeling they will get something out of this one, especially because they are at home. It's got a draw written all over it.

Oli's prediction: 0-3

What Brighton are doing is amazing but I hate them because West Ham have never beaten them in the Premier League [their record versus the Seagulls since 2017 is P11 W0 D6 L5] so they are the very definition of our bogey club, whereas Palace are just a bit annoying.

