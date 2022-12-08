Chelsea take on Aston Villa in a friendly on Sunday as they prepare to face Bournemouth on their Premier League return on 27 December.

The Blues are at a warm weather training camp in Abu Dhabi, where manager Graham Potter has been offering an update on injured players.

Reece James and Wesley Fofana have resumed training, with Potter stating: "Reece is not quite fully training but he’s integrating into training along with Wesley. Wesley is a little bit further behind but not too far."

The duo look the most likely to be able to feature in Chelsea's early Premier League fixtures from the injured group.

Ben Chilwell is still training on an individual programme and is not yet integrated with the squad as he continues to overcome the hamstring injury that kept him out of the World Cup.

N'Golo Kante remains further behind Chilwell as he recovers from hamstring surgery. Potter said the French midfielder would miss four months when his injury was made public in October.

Others still doing individual work include Ruben Loftus-Cheek - who Potter hopes to have back in group training next week - and Kepa Arrizabalaga, who is slightly behind Loftus-Cheek in his own recovery.