R﻿io Ferdinand, speaking on BBC One: "Cristiano obviously did that interview with the mindset that he wasn’t happy and wanted to get out of the club. He made that very clear.

"I think Erik ten Hag got what he wanted in this situation as well. Both parties are happy and we can move on.

"The next chapter for Cristiano? It depends what his motivation is. Play in the Champions League? Money? To continue playing somewhere with a nice climate?

"We'll find out in due course I'm sure."

