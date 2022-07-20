Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

Five first-team signings and two for the future is where Leeds United sit with incoming talent this summer - but Jesse Marsch is not finished yet.

Teenage striker Sonny Perkins is the newest addition to training at Thorp Arch, but the Whites boss still wants another forward and also a left-back.

The need for another goalscorer has been evident, with a reliance on Patrick Bamford being exposed during his injury-ruined 2021-22 campaign. Marsch admits there is little hope of signing Bruges' Charles de Ketelaere, so attention switches elsewhere with reported interest in PSG's Arnaud Kalimuendo and Martin Terrier of Rennes.

The left-back element is interesting, though, because Marsch said he was content with what he had in that area before first-choice Junior Firpo was ruled out for up to eight weeks following the pre-season win over Blackpool.

The American has thrown down the gauntlet to Leif Davis saying, "the reality is it is kind of a trial" for the 22-year-old. With Leo Hjelde and Pascal Struijk also able to play the role - along with Stuart Dallas, who is out with a long-term injury - there is an argument that United do not need to strengthen there.

Meanwhile, Marsch has done his best to alleviate fears Jack Harrison - another who has slotted in at left-back - could be heading to Newcastle United by insisting the versatile winger is happy at Elland Road.

Losing him would be a major blow to Leeds after the departures of Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha. It's already hard enough to replace two players with more than 300 appearances between them - plus the experience of two Premier League campaigns and, in the Brazilian's case, 17 goals - without adding to the exit list last season's second-highest scorer and a player synonymous with the club's climb into the top flight.

