Harry Tizard, The Saints Score, external

Southampton may have only been victorious on a single occasion during pre-season, but their five games against a variety of opponents have certainly helped their preparation for the upcoming campaign.

Opening with a loss against RB Leipzig, back-to-back goalless draws versus Austria Klagenfurt and Watford followed.

Returning to St Mary's Stadium, the Saints secured a comeback win over Monaco, before losing to Villarreal.

While Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side looked good at times, an obvious goalscoring threat throughout was lacking, with last season’s issues still a problem that must be solved.

Adam Armstrong looked brighter and more confident than he had done previously, but Che Adams had a quiet few games and Sekou Mara’s 45-minute debut showed he isn’t ready to start just yet.

Therefore, an experienced striker should be at the forefront of the Saints' shopping list.

Romeo Lavia and Armel Bella-Kotchap have impressed, but both need time to become familiar with new tactics, while the more experienced Joe Aribo already looks ready to be a key player for Southampton in the Premier League.

Stepping up from League One, new goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu is also ready for top-flight action, with fans favouring him over current scapegoat Alex McCarthy.