Pablo Mari has landed in Italy to complete a loan move from Arsenal to Monza.

The 28-year-old central defender is seen as surplus to requirements at the Emirates Stadium this season, having spent the second half of last year on loan at Udinese.

Now Mari is set to return to Serie A with newly-promoted Monza, with only the finer details of the loan to be agreed between the clubs.

Mari joined Arsenal from Brazilian side Flamengo initially on loan in January 2020, before making the move permanent at the end of the season.

He has made 22 appearances for the North London club.