Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers has been speaking to the media ahead of the trip to Arsenal on Saturday.

Here is what he had to say:

Rodgers said any incoming transfers are reliant on the club selling players first.

He said “there have been two" bids for defender Wesley Fofana.

Rodgers added the bids were "nowhere near what the club would consider," adding, "we’re not looking to sell."

The Northern Irishman said "we don’t have a specific time" on when Harvey Barnes will return to training after the midfielder picked up a knee injury last weekend.

He praised Saturday's opponents Arsenal saying: "They have gone to a new level with the three players who have come into the team."

You can be across all of this week's news conferences here