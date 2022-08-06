BBC Scotland's Andy Campbell

Going forward, there was an energy and intent to Rangers' play in the 2-0 win over Kilmarnock that had been lacking in recent performances.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side still look like a team getting to know one another with summer signings Malik Tillman, Tom Lawrence, Antonio Colak and Ridvan Yilmaz doing the running but not always spotting the pass or getting away a shot in time.

Rangers will need to show more ruthlessness in the final third if they are to peg back Union Saint Gilloise, who lead 2-0 going into Tuesday's Champions League third qualifying round decider at Ibrox.

Kilmarnock were well drilled and organised, as would be expected from a Derek McInnes side. Particularly effective was their doubling up approach in full-back areas, which snuffed out a lot of dangerous moments.

In attack, Kyle Lafferty and Oli Shaw could not isolate either Connor Goldson or James Sands and rarely threatened Jon McLaughlin's goal.

Daniel Armstrong and Alan Power had efforts deflected off target that could have changed the game.