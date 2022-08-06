Celtic frustrated by County? Not for Postecoglou

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou isn't having any of the talk that his side were frustrated by Ross County as they ran out 3-1 victors

He told BBC Scotland: “I'm really happy with the result and the performance.

"It's a difficult place to come but I thought the players were outstanding at controlling the game and minimising their threats.

"Their keeper's pulled off some great saves but it’s difficult - when the other team park 10 men in their box - to find some space, so I thought we did well. I thought we controlled the game well.

"I don't think we were frustrated at all, we minimised their threat, they scored from a corner. Our play was really good, it was a matter of time for the goals to come and thankfully they came."

On goal-scoring debutant Moritz Jenz, he added: "His overall performance was really good, he's fitting in well and training really well. II's great for him to get his goal. He's very dominant in the air so hopefully it's the first of many."