Motherwell 1-2 Celtic: What the manager said

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers tells Sportsound: "A fantastic victory for the players. I said to them after the game that this club's history is built on going to the end and scoring late goals.

"I thought we were the dominant team. Motherwell did well in terms of organisation and we just needed to show a wee bit more quality around the box.

We didn't panic, we just waited for that moment, and Matt continues doing what he's been doing. A really good day for us. It's fantastic for the supporters - they were patient and kept driving us forward in the second half."