'We needed the second-half changes to make a difference'

Speaking to BBC Radio Solent after Bournemouth's Carabao Cup win over Stoke, boss Andoni Iraola said: "Especially in a cup competition the most important thing at the end is to be in the next round. I think the game in the first half was not good from our side, the rhythm was not good enough to make a difference. We needed the change of energy attitude-wise at the beginning of the second half to make a difference."

On the impact of his half-time substitutes: "We know Ryan [Christie] and Dom [Solanke] give us this first phase high press, high energy and everyone pushes from behind. It’s key the players up front are willing to press to give us this energy."

On Solanke's injury: "It happened the same against Swansea. We needed him and the team needed his minutes. He couldn’t finish the game. The schedule is pretty tight before we play Arsenal. Let’s hope he can play. It’s always bad news when you have these injuries but considering his form he has been a really important player for us."