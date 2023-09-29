Denholm sets sights on Hearts recall after securing future

Aidan Denholm is determined to regain a first-team place at Hearts after earning a contract extension until 2026.

The 19-year-old midfielder shot to prominence with a run of six appearances in August, including an accomplished display from the start in the stirring Europa Conference League victory over Rosenborg at Tynecastle.

The boyhood Hearts fan has been an unused substitute for the last four games but Steven Naismith's faith in the youngster was highlighted with a new long-term deal.

"As soon as I heard the news, it was something I wanted to get sorted straight away. It was all pretty straightforward," Denholm said.

"It doesn't quite top Rosenborg, but it was up there. Now it's about getting my head down and trying to get back into the team, who have been doing well.

"I need that patience because my time will come. Right now I just need to focus on supporting the boys. If my chance comes sooner than expected because of circumstance, whatever that may be, then I'll be raring and ready to go."