Brentford v Southampton: Team news

Brentford pair Ethan Pinnock and Sergi Canos have both failed fitness tests on thigh injuries and will miss out.

Forward Saman Ghoddos sprained an ankle against Spurs but could still return to the team before the end of the season.

Frank Oyenka and Mathias Jorgensen are expected to be sidelined for the remaining three games.

Southampton have no fresh injury concerns, with Tino Livramento the only absentee as Ralph Hasenhuttl's side chase a top-10 finish.

