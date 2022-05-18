Burnley talking point: VAR's no Friend but we can still survive

Ben Livingstone, TalkBfc, external

Tottenham away was a game we should have come away with a point from, but when against a 'gig six' side, what else can you expect?

The decisive penalty was another awful refereeing decision from the VAR and Kevin Friend. As ex-Clarets striker Charlie Austin once said: “The best league with the worst officials."

From my view in the away end – right where the situation unfolded – there was not a single complaint from a soul inside Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Overall, the performance of the boys in claret and blue could not be faulted - we created chances and stayed solid at the back, all with three crucial first-team members out.

Nathan Collins, for £12m, looks an astute piece of business as he continues to shine, having only just turned 21 the week prior.

With Leeds getting a point and Everton falling to Brentford, there is still hope going into the final two games – Aston Villa and Newcastle – that we can salvage the season.

It was only a few weeks ago we thought the season was a write-off, so to take it to the last day is a great achievement in itself. Ultimately, whatever happens will happen.

I still have optimism we can survive - it's in our hands. A win at Villa would be huge as it would mean Leeds HAVE to win on the final day away at Brentford.