Everton travel to north London for the final game of the Premier League season on Sunday, to face top-four chasing Arsenal.

Frank Lampard has said his side can be "relaxed" after the euphoria of securing safety by beating Crystal Palace 3-2.

Dele Alli was introduced at half-time at Goodison Park on Thursday, as the Toffees sought to overturn a two-goal deficit, so does he get a start for you at the Emirates on Sunday?

