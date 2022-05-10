Tuesday talking point: Who will make themselves a hero?

Adonis Storr, The Roaring Peacock, external

The opening 30 minutes of Sunday's defeat by Arsenal was an outstanding act of self-sabotage, even by Leeds United's standards.

And, although Jesse Marsch was quick to state that “if we start playing the blame game, we're screwed”, it's only natural to wonder how a team that finished ninth in the Premier League last season have fallen quite so far this term.

For any Leeds fan the reasons are clear.

Loss of key players in the summer, lack of quality replacements and investment in squad depth.

A harrowing and unfortunate list of injuries to key players.

A man-marking system too easy for the opposition to exploit and a refusal to change.

Ill discipline due to frustration culminating in the most number of yellow cards in a Premier League season by any team, ever.

And a lack of investment in January when the danger was clear and every team around us tried to improve.

But if Jesse is right to not play the blame game, then perhaps the question is not who to blame, but who will step up?

The leadership council of Liam Cooper, Stuart Dallas, Luke Ayling, Adam Forshaw, Kalvin Phillips and Rodrigo has been decimated through injury and ill-discipline. With three games left to stay in the Premier League, who will stand up and make themselves a hero?