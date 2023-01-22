Analysis: Arsenal 3-2 Man Utd

Phil McNulty, BBC Sport

Manchester United’s loss to Arsenal completed a downbeat few days after the euphoria of the derby win against Manchester City at Old Trafford.

There was the disappointment of conceding a late equaliser at Crystal Palace in midweek followed by an even more painful conclusion at Emirates Stadium, where Eddie Nketiah snatched a 90th minute winner for The Gunners.

United fought hard only to be denied a point but the way they contested a thrilling encounter for such a long time, defending with such determination only to be beaten at the end, points to the progress made under manager Erik ten Hag.

Argentina defender Lisandro Martinez was magnificent, not just in scoring an equaliser but also at the back, where his positioning and timing of his tackling was outstanding.

He has made himself a cult figure with United’s fans and observing his commitment and fierce competitive edge suggested he would have fitted right into the old no-holds-barred, high-quality games of previous meetings with Arsenal under Sir Alex Ferguson.

Marcus Rashford continued his brilliant goalscoring streak but Antony was disappointing while giant striker Wout Weghorst looked, to put it politely, rusty.

For all that, there is no question Manchester United is finally a club and a team heading the right way once more under Ten Hag.