Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

After defeat by Manchester City, Julen Lopetegui publicly criticised his own decisions: “Maybe when as a coach, you make three changes (at half-time), it’s your fault in the line-up or the game plan. This is not about the players that I have changed, it’s about me.”

It was the second successive game that Lopetegui took on some of the blame, a noble and understandably relatively rare thing to hear from a manager. It takes a big person to admit it - or at least one confident in their ability and freedom to put it right.

Even if Lopetegui does not need one, there is an obvious defence. It’s tedious, but however much Wolves appear a good football team, their goalscoring threat remains just that – a threat. Lopetegui replaced his front line at half-time, but the result was the same. He can only pick from the options he has.

That’s not to say Wolves are not adding good footballers. If Pablo Sarabia can replicate his return at Sporting Lisbon last season, or at Sevilla four years ago, that would bring progress. Matheus Cunha and Mario Lemina seem to be settling well. Craig Dawson restores defensive experience, which will help ease the inevitable pressure that comes on a team that cannot afford to make mistakes.

Wolves are better under Lopetegui. They have already won important games against other teams in relegation trouble. But, as Matt Cooper of Talking Wolves set out on this page yesterday, there has been a widespread expectation they will spend serious money to find a proven – and fit – main goalscorer.

That is obviously not easy but currently there is no sign it will happen. How Wolves can have spent so much money since the summer and still be in this position is perhaps a question for February.

But, as January runs out, we can ponder which will be the bigger test of nerve: to take a big punt on a new striker, or not to?

