Leicester need a good right winger to "support" Harvey Barnes on the left wing before the transfer window closes.

That is according to tactics guru Dominic Wells, who has been looking into the data behind the club's next right winger on BBC Radio Leicester's When you're Smiling podcast.

Wells identified three key qualities a winger needs, with the first being a "fundamental" ability to dribble and take players on.

He said: “I think an important attribute in dribbling is being able to cut inside on your left or go wide on your right. That’s what made Riyad Mahrez all those years ago so important, because you never really knew which way he was going to go."

When discussing expected goals and assists, he felt that the winger must "be really exceptional at finding goals and finding assists".

“I think a lot people underrate that element that Barnes brings to the table," added Wells. "I think over his past four or five seasons with the club he’s averaging about 15 goals and assists, that’s actually really impressive.

“You would want that to be replicated on the right-hand side."

On the third key quality - tackles in the final third - Wells added: "There’s a really famous quote by Paolo Maldini, which is 'if I’ve had to make a tackle I’ve already made a mistake,' so with defending it’s not very easy to represent what someone's doing in a good manner.

“How many tackles they’ve made in the final third of the pitch is a good representation of being willing and also successful in attempting those high presses.

“I think, if the Foxes want to stay in that 4-3-3 formation and have someone support Barnes on the left by having a good right winger on the right, that high press will be something we look to use. So, having that high tackle percentage in the final third will be really key to that."

