England midfielder Jude Bellingham's preference is to join Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund, despite interest in the 19-year-old from Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United. (AS - in Spanish), external

Benfica have turned down a 100m euro (£88m) bid from an unnamed club for Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez, who has been linked again with the Reds and Real, and the Portuguese club will not sell for below the 21-year-old's 120m euro (£106m) release clause. (Record - in Portuguese), external

Liverpool and Manchester United are among the Premier League clubs monitoring Preston's 16-year-old Argentine striker Felipe Rodriguez-Gentile. (Mirror), external

