Beale on job security, fan anger & showing a response
- Published
Martin Dowden, BBC Sport Scotland
Michael Beale has been speaking to the media before Rangers' Premiership game with St Johnstone on Saturday.
Here are the key lines from the Ibrox boss:
Beale insists he doesn’t believe his job is in peril and doesn’t "need assurances" over his position amid speculation linking other managers with the role.
He is "hugely confident" he can turn things around but concedes that “ultimately you need to win games of football".
It's natural the fans are "sharing their frustration and anxiety" over the season so far and it's up to himself and the players to make it up to them on the pitch with performances and results.
Todd Cantwell is out for three to four weeks with a knee issue and Kieran Dowell up to a month away from a comeback from a similar problem.
The team has to a show a "rhythm" and more cohesion and there's "no excuse" about it being a new side.
The new players have had enough time to settle and have "felt the heat" from the support - now they need to show a response.
Beale adds: "There's been some really strong words said in-house that remain between us as a group. But the talking needs to be done on the pitch now."
Beale says the criticism hasn't surprised him as he was "fully aware" what he was coming into when he took the job and "knows how Glasgow works".