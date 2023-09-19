'I actually give them a chance in Munich'

Former Premier League striker Chris Sutton discussing Manchester United's current struggles on the Monday Night Club: "Manchester United can only play in essentially one way and that's counter-attack. I don't think they have the players and dynamism in the middle of the park to really get after teams and that causes them a problem.

"I actually give them a chance in Munich because I think Bayern will suit them - come on to them and then United can counter-attack. I think their football and brand of play is Ten Hag's biggest problem."

Chris Sutton analyses Manchester United's current problems on Monday Night Club

