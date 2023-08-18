Sutton's predictions: Nottingham Forest v Sheff Utd

Sutton's prediction: 2-0

Nottingham Forest's home record was decent last season - it had to be, to keep them up. They picked up 30 of their total of 38 points at the City Ground, which was the 10th-best total in the top flight.

Forest will need more of the same on their own turf this time around. I do see them winning this one for starters, but that's got a lot to do with how Sheffield United are shaping up.

Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom has got a heck of a job on his hands to beat the drop after losing his best players this summer without replacements arriving.

Palace were much better than Sheffield United last week, and Forest could run out comfortable winners too.

Steve Cooper's side showed a bit of spirit against Arsenal in their first game, and he has plenty of options in attack, which is always a good problem to have.

Anish's prediction: Sheffield United don't look in a great place after their transfer dealings before the season, and Forest have great home support so I'm going with them on this one. Morgan Gibbs-White was incredible for England Under-21s this summer and hopefully he can take that form into the Premier League. 2-0

