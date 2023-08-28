The Athletic's Mark Critchley tells the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast that out of the potential left-back replacements for the injured Luke Shaw, Marc Cucurella "seems the most likely" option for Manchester United.

"It's clearly a very open field," he said.

"That's the understanding at the moment, this situation has come round so quickly for United that even now their still looking into what's possible.

"It's about identifying targets and trying to dig into players that you know and trust. It's such a United story this one. This is a situation that nobody really saw coming.

"If I was to pick one of these names, I think (Marc) Cucurella. He's out of favour at Chelsea, he's behind (Ben) Chilwell and (Ian) Maatsen, he's not being considered at left centre-back because of (Levi) Colwill.

"He was a £60m player last year. There's a question over whether Chelsea would let him leave to a club who will be battling for Champions League with them. It's tough but it's possible. Out of the three names he seems the most likely."

Listen to the rest of today's gossip on BBC Sounds