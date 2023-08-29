Everton have failed to score in all three of their Premier League games so far this season, and manager Sean Dyche believes new signing Beto "has a lot of attributes" to do well for the Toffees in the top flight.

He said: "We have been eager to strengthen our striking options to add more attacking quality to our squad, and the arrival of Beto gives us that.

"He has impressed in a top league like Serie A for the past two seasons and scored goals.

"As a powerful striker who can carry the ball, hold up play, is strong in the air and works hard for the team, he has a lot of attributes that we hope can see him prove to be a success with Everton."