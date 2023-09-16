Analysis: Tottenham 2-1 Sheff Utd

Michael Beardmore, BBC Sport

It was easy to understand why Paul Heckingbottom cut such an upset and frustrated figure after Saturday's defeat at Tottenham.

His game plan to stymie the hosts had worked to an absolute tee and Gustavo Hamer's clinical finish gave the Blades every chance of picking up a shock win.

Heckingbottom turned his ire on referee Peter Bankes for his officiating of the game, for the amount of time added on and for Oli McBurnie's red card.

Some of his claims were valid, others less so, but it was hard not to feel sympathy for a manager whose side deserve more than the solitary point they possess.

The Blades have battled in every game and the narrow margins of all four of their defeats - each by a single goal - will give them hope they can survive.

But they must shake their capital hoodoo - and quickly. This was their 12th straight Premier League defeat to London sides and they have games against West Ham, Fulham and Arsenal all coming up in the next few weeks.