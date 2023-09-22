Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou has revealed that he never thought he would get a chance to manage in the Premier League, in an interview with Gary Lineker on Football Focus.

"I never thought I would get here, to be honest, not because of my ability, just because no-one was looking this way," he told the BBC.

"I have ended up really late in my career, managing one of the most famous clubs in the world in Celtic and one of the biggest football clubs in the world in Tottenham. It has come late, it just took someone to look beyond the norm."

Since swapping Celtic for Spurs, the 58-year-old has taken the club to second place in the Premier League table with an attractive brand of football.

The Australian explained his journey into management and his philosophy: "Even as a player I was really curious, asking every manager about the game, why they made the decisions. Even today I want to know why, why, why? I was made captain of a club aged 22, so there was obviously a leadership skill there I wasn't really aware of.

"I always wanted to be a manager. I loved the game. I loved all of it, not just playing. I would get three-month-old Shoot magazines, Roy of the Rovers. I would read everything. I was a massive Liverpool fan, I loved Bill Shankly, I loved the boot room stories.

"I am comfortable walking into a room and talking to footballers. I'm not comfortable going into a social setting and having small talk, but put me in a room with footballers and I am more than comfortable in that space."

The Spurs boss has had some extraordinary experiences in the game, none more so than the identity of one of his coaches when he was playing in Australia.

"In the bizarre world I have grown up in, I ended up with one of the greatest footballers of all time, in Ferenc Puskas, being my manager [at South Melbourne]," Postecoglou said. "He just didn't like defending at all.

"His attitude was they score four, we score five. We are talking late 1980s where it was 4-4-2 everywhere. He wanted to play wingers and he didn't ever want our wingers to come [back] past the halfway line.

"Now, I was a full-back who hated defending. We ended up winning the league and our strikers got bags of goals, it stirred something inside me and I thought why not? Why not just go for it? Why not play the football everyone wants to play and just score goals, don't worry about conceding."

