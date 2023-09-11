Hibernian chief executive Ben Kensell stressed Nick Montgomery is a “long-term appointment” as head coach.

Former Central Coast Mariners boss Montgomery is the fifth man to take the hotseat since the late Ron Gordon took over Hibs in July 2019, following Paul Heckingbottom, Jack Ross, Shaun Maloney and Lee Johnson.

Kensell said: “We know what the track record looks like and this is a long-term appointment from our perspective.

“It was something Ron always wanted, that long-term approach to the football club. We are following what he wanted.

“Nick was our number one candidate from the start. We knew we would be hard-pushed to get a better candidate.

“Others were interviewed but if you have got a number one candidate you go after that candidate until you are struggling to appoint him.

“It’s never easy and we thank the guys from Central Coast. We knew what we wanted and we went out and got it.”

Kensell stressed that the recruitment process was led by director of football Brian McDermott and he promised funds would be available for Montgomery to strengthen the squad in future transfer windows.

“The hands aren’t tied,” Kensell said. “We have had a really good couple of windows and backed the managers that we have had. Nick has said this is a good squad and we have to get the best out of it.

“We feel we can achieve our objectives with this squad but of course there will be support, there always has been for every manager.”