The jury is still out about Michael Beale's ability as a manager, according to BBC Scotland pundit Michael Stewart.

Social media was rife with speculation on Saturday after fans spotted that the Englishman had changed his profile picture on Instagram from one where he was wearing his Rangers suit to one when he was with Queen's Park Rangers.

There is no suggestion that Beale is about to exit Ibrox, but Stewart thinks he has much to prove given an unconvincing start to the season.

"When you talk about Michael Beale being in charge since November and if there has been any improvement in this Rangers side, you are talking about two effectively different sides," he told Sportsound.

"He is a very good coach - manager, wait and see. But I think he sees the game very well. The big question mark is the recruitment.

"There are serious question marks about a few of the guys that have been brought in and I think intensity is the key one. Over the city at Celtic, that's the one thing they have.

"Before the game against Rangers, there were a couple of performances that were lacking, but on the whole, that's a side that has real intensity and tempo. And I don't see that from many of guys that have been brought into Rangers."

Stewart thinks "there are some really good young talented guys" in Rangers' youth system who have not been given sufficient opportunities in the first team.

He suggested that goalkeeper Robbie McCrorie, in particular, should have been given the chance to impress last season as Allan McGregor approached retirement as it could have saved the club a "good wage" they paid to recruit Jack Butland this summer.