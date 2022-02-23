Former Liverpool defender John Scales has urged the Reds not to overlook tonight's opponents Leeds with a Carabao Cup final against Chelsea looming on Sunday.

After their win over Norwich and Manchester City's loss to Tottenham, victory would move Liverpool to within three points of the Premier League leaders.

"They are fighting on four fronts, everyone has got carried away saying they are in the title race, a cup final and still fighting for the Champions League," Scales told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"But to use a cliche, you have got to take each game as they come. Leeds is a great challenge for them tonight and they cannot look too far beyond the games coming up."

The former England defender, who won the League Cup with the Reds in 1995, is confident Jurgen Klopp has the depth of squad to avoid a let-down.

"I think this team is blessed with a great array of talent now, where there were maybe some questions 12 months ago.," he added.

"You look at the likes of [Luis] Diaz who has come in and obviously [Diogo] Jota alongside [Roberto] Firmino and the front line of [Mo] Salah and [Sadio] Mane.

"There has also been a great impact in midfield where he has [Naby] Keita, [Jordan] Henderson back in form and Thiago off the bench at the weekend, so they have got the depth and the balance."