Starfelt set for La Liga move - gossip

Spanish side Celta Vigo are closing in on Celtic defender Carl Starfelt with a permanent transfer being agreed this weekend. (Fabrizio Romano)

Joining Vigo, coached by Rafa Benitez, would allow Carl Starfelt to be nearer partner Jacynta Galabadaarachchi, who left Celtic Women for Lisbon club Sporting. (Sunday Mail)

Celtic are in the queue for Manchester City midfielder Tommy Doyle, while Wolves are keen on a loan move for the 21-year-old. (Scottish Sun)

Brendan Rodgers has flung open the door for David Turnbull to sign a new Celtic deal following his impressive performance against Ross County. (The Herald On Sunday)

David Turnbull wants a new Celtic contract but Brendan Rodgers lays down challenge before making an offer. (Sunday Mail)

Torino are interested in a move for Celtic teenager Rocco Vata, according to Italian outlet Tuttomercato. (Scottish Sun)

