Leeds defender Charlie Cresswell believes new boss Daniel Farke is "just what we need".

Cresswell was on loan at Millwall in the Championship when Leeds were relegated last season, a switch he says taught him how to be calm in matches and allowed "my ability to surface".

Upon returning to the Leeds fold, the 20-year-old has been rumoured to be close to signing a new contract.

He feels his experience of Farke so far has shown the new boss to be "very approachable" and "a good coach".

"He knows what he wants," Cresswell told BBC Radio Leeds. "He's demanding but brings a lot of fun to sessions as well. It's a good balance and I think he's just what we need."

On his own return to the club having played 28 times for Millwall in the league last season, Cresswell said: "Coming back into it is no different. There are only a few new faces I don't know. I am quite a lively character so have introduced myself.

"The spirit is all good. No one is sat sulking as we have a job to do this season.

"I am raring to go. I had a season in the Championship last season so I know what to expect. I am looking to play as many games as I can this season to help the club bounce back to where it belongs. I want to play. I know everyone is going to say they want to play but I am here to make a claim for myself."