Rico Lewis has committed his future to Manchester City with a new five-year deal.

The 18-year-old, who joined the academy at the age of eight, broke into Pep Guardiola's side last season, making 23 appearances, and started the opening game of this campaign at Burnley on Friday.

"It’s been an unbelievable year for me and now to sign this contract is a dream come true," he told the City website, external.

"As a City fan I can remember watching us winning trophies when I was young and it’s the only place I’ve wanted to be.

“To know I’m going to be here until 2028 is fantastic and I can’t wait to keep working and keep improving."

Director of football Txiki Begiristain added: "Rico is a really intelligent footballer and is already a mature and reliable member of the squad.

"He absorbs every single piece of information Pep gives him, which for a player of his age is special"