The latest injury to Leeds number nine Patrick Bamford has got the Don't Go To Bed Just Yet podcast panel pondering just who will lead the line when the Whites' Championship season kicks off on Sunday.

Kaiser Chiefs bassist Simon Rix: "Georginio Rutter is probably the player who has faced the most criticism but that's because of the price tag and we are not quite sure what he does. I don't think he is a number nine from what we have seen in pre-season but he is obviously a good footballer and has definitely got something."

Jonny Buchan: "It's not that fair to criticise him because we have not seen him in his best role and are still trying to work out where he fits in. He has to somewhere! He's a very talented footballer and I like to think in the Championship he can have an impact."

Listen to the latest episode on BBC Sounds