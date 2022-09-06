Celtic 0-3 Real Madrid: analysis

Thomas Duncan, BBC Sport Scotland

The brutal statistic is that Celtic have now won one of their last 10 home matches in the Champions League, losing eight of them.

But while losses of recent years were often embarrassing or frustrating, against Real Madrid Celtic showed themselves to be a modern team, playing exciting football in keeping with the level of the Champions League.

The problem is that these days Europe's elite competition is dominated by a handful of super clubs, who possess extraordinary quality beyond most of the continent.

Had Celtic, and Liel Abada in particular, been more clinical, it could have been different.

But Madrid showed the ruthless efficiency that won them last season's competition, and their quality in midfield was clear to see in the second half.

If Celtic can replicate this performance for longer they will have a chance of progressing from Group F ahead of RB Leipzig and Shakhtar Donetsk.

More excitement awaits.