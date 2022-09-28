Scotland debuts don't get much more memorable.

Hibs defender Ryan Porteous was thrown in at the deep end against Ukraine on Wednesday and nonchalantly took to international football like a duck to water.

T﻿he 23-year-old led way for Scotland in interceptions, tackles, and accurate passes, and the praise quite rightly flowed after Porteous was integral to the 0-0 draw that saw Scotland win their Nations League group.

T﻿he man himself said: "When called upon I wanted to be ready. I'm buzzing to play my part. I'm big enough to take [the doubters]. The manager has never doubted me."

Former Scotland striker Steven Thompson said on Sportsound: "We were raising eyebrows before the game about Porteous. That challenge at the end was so important, so brave. I'm pleased for him."

Former Scotland winger Neil McCann added on Sportscene: "There would've been a lot of questions. But Porteous was a lion.

"Yes, his emotion sometimes takes over, but I like the kid. He showed at international level he doesn't look out of place."

Stand-in Scotland captain John McGinn added: "He's had a lot of criticism his short career. It was an opportunity for him to show Scotland and Europe what he's all about.

"He was first class. A 10-out-of-10 performance. If he keeps on performing like that there's no doubt he can be a Scotland regular for years to come."