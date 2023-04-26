Chris Sutton's prediction: 2-2

West Ham have had a great week with two four-goal wins, in the Europa Conference League and then at Bournemouth, but their improvement goes back further than that.

The Hammers have taken 10 points from their past four games, and they are at the stage where another win will probably be enough to keep them up.

I am not sure they will get it here, despite the improvement of Michail Antonio. This season, like a lot of West Ham players, he has been a bit of a disappointment, but things have really clicked for him of late.

They will make life difficult for Liverpool, and while I think Jurgen Klopp's side will score goals, I still don't trust the Reds defensively - Nottingham Forest caused them problems so West Ham will too.

Kyra's prediction: 0-2

Lee's prediction: This is the big event of the night and the game everyone is talking about. I am still really cautious about our form, but I am going to back us here. 1-2

Lee on Liverpool's season: My favourite player now has got to be Mohamed Salah, because I love a goalscorer, but I was a huge fan of Georginio Wijnaldum and think we have really been missing his consistency in midfield. People go on about the effect of Sadio Mane leaving but, for me, Wijnaldum was the engine of the team and he was the bigger loss.

