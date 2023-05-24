'No wins in three brings an air of trepidation for Red Army'

Gary Scott, ABZ Football Podcast, external

And so, it all comes down to the final two games of the season.

A league campaign that kicked off away at Celtic followed by a home game against St Mirren closes with the same fixtures as the Dons host the Paisley men tonight before travelling to Glasgow on Saturday with third spot and (likely) guaranteed European group-stage football very much within their grasp.

A disappointing result in Gorgie on Saturday needs to be put into some context. That was an Aberdeen side missing key players Duk, Ross McCrorie and Graeme Shinnie at a venue that the Dons have failed to win at since May 2017.

For Aberdeen to even be in contention for third spot, let alone have it in their hands, is truly remarkable given the state of play when Jim Goodwin departed at the end of January.

No wins in the last three sees the Red Army come into the St Mirren game with an air of trepidation.

Stephen Robinson’s side have taken two wins from their three meetings with the Dons this season and remain with an outside shout of securing European football themselves.

Historically, Aberdeen’s post-split record is, generally, terrible but Barry Robson will be hoping his side can get over the line tonight and that Hearts fail to take maximum points at Ibrox. With Duk, McCrorie and Shinnie expected to return, that will provide a much-needed boost.

All being well, the Dons support can start to look forward to planning some jaunts on the continent for the first time since the 2007-08 campaign which saw Jimmy Calderwood’s side take on Atletico Madrid, Panathinaikos, Lokomotiv Moscow, Copenhagen and, of course, that memorable tie with Bayern Munich.