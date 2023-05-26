Celtic v Aberdeen: Pick of the stats

Celtic have won 31 league matches this season; should they win this game and end the campaign with 32 victories, only in 2016-17 (34) and 2001-02 (33) will they have won more matches in single a top-flight season. However, Ange Postecoglou’s side have only won one of their last five league games (D2 L2), and are on their longest league winless run (3 games) since January 2021 (run of 4).

Only Kilmarnock (15) have lost more Scottish Premiership away games this season than Aberdeen (12); it’s the most defeats the Dons have suffered on the road in a league campaign since 1999-00 (13).

When their final league match of a season has been at Celtic Park (including curtailed 2019-20 season), Celtic have won nine of their last 10 such games – the other, however, was a 1-0 loss to Aberdeen in May 2018.

When Celtic have faced Aberdeen in their final game of a league season, the Dons have only lost one of six previous occasions (W2 D3), winning the last such final day clash 1-0 in 2017-18.