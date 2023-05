Celtic’s Kyogo Furuhashi has scooped another individual prize, winning the Premiership player of the season award.

The Japan striker, 28, who has already been named PFA Scotland player of the year, has netted 25 goals in 34 league games for the back-to-back champions.

Overall he is on 31 goals for the season, helping Celtic to the brink of the treble, and has hit 51 since arriving from Vissel Kobe in summer 2021.