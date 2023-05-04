United well placed to bring McGrath back next season, says Goodwin

Tyrone Smith, BBC Sport Scotland

Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin believes the club are "in the driver's seat" to sign Jamie McGrath this summer if he leaves parent club Wigan Athletic.

The Republic of Ireland attacking midfielder, who still has a year of his Wigan deal to run, is on a season-long loan at Tannadice.

McGrath, 26, has netted in the past three games, taking his tally to seven in 33 United appearances, and Goodwin expects his compatriot to attract plenty of interest.

"I know he has loved his time here at Dundee United, obviously he's disappointed in terms of how the season has panned out as he didn’t come to United to be involved in a relegation dogfight," said Goodwin.

"I worked with Jamie very closely at St Mirren for a couple of seasons. We work well together, I would like to think he would say the same.

"He has got international recognition through myself and him working together and if he is to leave Wigan next year then I would like to think, wherever I am, I would have a good opportunity to be at the table in those discussions.

"Jamie knows I think the world of him, he is a really important member of this group and I am pretty sure he will have a number of very keen suitors in the summer.

"But I think what we have done here, the professionalism from the club, the way he has been treated here, will hopefully put us in the driver’s seat."