Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

Starting at Fulham on Saturday lunchtime - followed by the visit of Leicester City and a trip to Bournemouth - it feels those three fixtures in eight days will be defining for Leeds United's hopes of Premier League survival.

Head coach Javi Gracia has to arrest the devastating slump in form after two heavy home defeats so does he have striker Patrick Bamford (calf) back after missing out on the 6-1 thrashing by Liverpool?

Gracia says Bamford is back training but it will be a late call if he is to make the trip to Fulham.

Wilfried Gnonto has recovered from "one or two issues" and is ready to start if required.

On why Gnonto has not featured much lately Gracia said: "There are many things we're not doing well... because you can see the results, but it's important, the way they work everyday.

“I believe in my squad. Some of my players have little issues, not in the best condition and are training 2-3 days a week. But all of them want to help by playing some minutes. But at the end in the conditions all of them want to help the team."